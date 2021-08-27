Cristiano Ronaldo: Man Utd 'reach agreement' to re-sign Juventus forward
Manchester United have confirmed they have reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.Full Article
Manchester United has reached an agreement to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the club has said.
Manchester City are attempting to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus after Pep Guardiola's side failed to prise Harry Kane away..