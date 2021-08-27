Plan to ban single-use plastic plates, cutlery and polystyrene cups in England
Published
A public consultation on outlawing the items will be launched in the autumn aimed at businesses using sustainable alternativesFull Article
Published
A public consultation on outlawing the items will be launched in the autumn aimed at businesses using sustainable alternativesFull Article
A public consultation is to be launched in the autumn aimed at businesses using sustainable alternatives
The Government is planning a consultation this autumn