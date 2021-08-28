Christmas toys price hike expected, warns industry boss
Published
The price of toys is set to rise in the lead up to Christmas, the boss of a British toy company has warned, as the cost of delays and shortages hit shoppers’ pockets.Full Article
Published
The price of toys is set to rise in the lead up to Christmas, the boss of a British toy company has warned, as the cost of delays and shortages hit shoppers’ pockets.Full Article
Shortages of HGV drivers and delays at ports are pushing up the cost of importing goods to the UK