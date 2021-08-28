Sunny skies and barbecue weather forecast for August bank holiday weekend
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Heading back toward triple-digits for the weekend
ABC15 Arizona
The Valley is heading back toward triple-digits for the weekend, as sunny skies return.
Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Devon during August Bank Holiday weekend
Exeter Express and Echo
Kent weather: Bank Holiday to bring clear skies and sunshine as summer ends
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Advertisement
More coverage
Sunrise weather forecast
Our short, early August heat wave peaks Thursday with significant changes on the way this weekend. But before we get there, we have..
WLEX-TV LEX18