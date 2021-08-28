At least 21 dead as passenger boat sinks in Bangladesh
Published
At least 21 people are dead and around 50 are missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank following a collision in Bangladesh.Full Article
Published
At least 21 people are dead and around 50 are missing after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank following a collision in Bangladesh.Full Article
A passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank after a collision Friday in a large pond in Bangladesh, and officials said 21..