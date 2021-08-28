Final dedicated evacuation flight to UK departs Kabul as troops set to leave
Published
The last dedicated flight purely for the evacuation effort from Afghanistan has left Kabul, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.Full Article
Published
The last dedicated flight purely for the evacuation effort from Afghanistan has left Kabul, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.Full Article
Watch VideoA firefight at one of the gates of Kabul's international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier early Monday, German..