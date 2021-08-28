Green politicians are poised to join a government for the first time in the UK after Scottish Greens members voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of a power-sharing deal with the SNP.Full Article
Scottish Greens members back 'historic' power-sharing deal with SNP
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
SNP councillor quits party after deal signed with Scottish Greens
Daily Record
The SNP and Scottish Greens signed a power-sharing deal on Friday.
-
Scottish Green Party members vote to back powersharing deal with SNP
Belfast Telegraph
-
Sturgeon urges SNP members to back Green deal in independence push
Belfast Telegraph
-
Scottish Greens co-leaders Harvie and Slater to be given minister roles
BBC News
-
How will SNP-Greens deal affect plans for the A96?
BBC Local News