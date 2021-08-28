Gallagher equalises twice to rescue point for Palace at West Ham
Conor Gallagher scores the first goals of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace reign as West Ham's winning start to the season comes to a frustrating end.Full Article
Crystal Palace picked up their second point of the Premier League season after drawing 2-2 with West Ham at the London Stadium