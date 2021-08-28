Group hopes fears of economic turmoil will fade after takeover of Kabul and exit of foreign forcesFull Article
Taliban prepare to form new ruling cabinet as Allies leave Afghanistan
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
ISKP: The Exaggerated Threat – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Sushant Sareen
After the horrific suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, the international spotlight and scrutiny..
Afghan Debacle To Cost Biden At The Ballot Box – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
Biden’s Choices And America’s Moment Of Reckoning – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Harsh V. Pant
There are times when an image can become a defining moment in a leader’s life. US President Joe Biden..
Afghanistan War: Why Started, Why Ended – OpEd
Eurasia Review