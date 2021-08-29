Hurricane Ida will be strongest storm to hit Louisiana since 1850s, says governor as residents are warned to evacuate
Published
Hurricane is due to hit land on 16th anniversary of devastating Katrina, which claimed 1800 livesFull Article
Published
Hurricane is due to hit land on 16th anniversary of devastating Katrina, which claimed 1800 livesFull Article
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tells CNN’s Jake Tapper he is confident the storm reduction systems that protect the New Orleans..
Hurricane is due to hit land on 16th anniversary of devastating Katrina, which claimed 1800 lives