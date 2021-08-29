One man’s campaign to leave Afghanistan with 200 rescue animals has gripped the nation - but who is Pen Farthing and where is he now.Full Article
Who is Pen Farthing and has he left Afghanistan with his animals?
Essex Chronicle0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
British ex-marine leaves Afghanistan with 200 dogs, cats but no local staff
euronews
Paul “Pen” Farthing's mission to rescue the animals has gripped and divided the UK.
-
Pen Farthing's rescue animals could be 'destroyed on arrival' in UK
Wales Online
-
Afghanistan: Pen Farthing and animals 'safe' after leaving Kabul
BBC Local News
-
The UK government worked hard to get 200 rescue cats and dogs out of Afghanistan but critics are asking why animals were priortized
Business Insider
-
Pen Farthing, staff and animals 'awaiting flight out of Afghanistan'
Wales Online
Advertisement
More coverage
Pen Farthing Wants to Leave Afghanistan with 200 Rescue Animals
Veuer
Pen Farthing is a former Royal Marine and wants his animals and staff from Nowzad animal rescue to come back to Britain. Veuer’s..
-
Afghanistan: Pen Farthing through Kabul airport security with animals
BBC News
-
Pen Farthing, staff and animals ‘awaiting flight out of Afghanistan’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Pen Farthing fans ‘have taken up too much time of Kabul evacuation effort’
Belfast Telegraph
-
Afghanistan: Pen Farthing team 'turned away' from airport
BBC Local News