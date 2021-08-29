Rocket strike near Kabul airport kills child
Published
A rocket has struck a neighbourhood north west of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.Full Article
Published
A rocket has struck a neighbourhood north west of Kabul’s international airport amid the US evacuation, killing a child, according to a local police chief.Full Article
Drone rocket destroys vehicle days after suicide bomb killed more than 100 as evacuation enters final days