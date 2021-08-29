Ex-marine evacuates animals from Kabul but shelter staff left behind
A former Royal Marine has succeeded in evacuating to the UK around 170 dogs and cats from an animal shelter in Afghanistan, a friend has said.Full Article
Pen Farthing is a former Royal Marine and wants his animals and staff from Nowzad animal rescue to come back to Britain. Veuer’s..
A former Royal Marine trying to evacuate 200 dogs and cats alongside his animal shelter staff out of Afghanistan has been given..