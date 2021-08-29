Taliban vows to allow Afghans ‘safe passage’ to leave
The UK Government has received assurances from the Taliban that anybody wishing to leave Afghanistan after August 31 will be allowed to do so.Full Article
By Henry Ridgwell
U.S. allies say they have no choice but to follow the American timetable and withdraw their troops..