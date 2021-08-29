Call for people to get second Covid jab amid fears up to two million missed out
Published
Millions of people missed having their second coronavirus vaccines by the time they were due to have them, data has suggested.Full Article
Published
Millions of people missed having their second coronavirus vaccines by the time they were due to have them, data has suggested.Full Article
By Arman Kishan, Binod Rayamajhee and Supram Hosuru Subramanya*
A second wave of COVID-19 has been devastating Nepal,..
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris launched the Hanoi-based Southeast Asian office of America’s Centers for Disease Control and..