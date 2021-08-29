First Minister Nicola Sturgeon self-isolating
Published
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.Full Article
Published
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.Full Article
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she 'won't hesitate to make unpopular decisions' after Covid cases in Scotland roughly..
The First Minister addressed the nation during a media briefing from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.