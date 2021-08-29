Michael Gove spotted hitting the dancefloor at Aberdeen club night
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove surprised clubbers when he was spotted dancing in a nightclub.Full Article
The senior Tory MP displayedsome questionable dance moves in the small hours during this solo visit to Bohemia in Aberdeen city..
'This was the last thing I expected to see on a Saturday night in Aberdeen'