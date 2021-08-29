Vernon Kay to miss This Morning debut due to Covid with Eamonn Holmes taking the role instead
Published
Eamonn Holmes to take Vernon Kay's role on This Morning due to Covid as well as spot held by Alison Hammond due to her 'sickness'Full Article
Published
Eamonn Holmes to take Vernon Kay's role on This Morning due to Covid as well as spot held by Alison Hammond due to her 'sickness'Full Article
Vernon Kay tested positive for covid and is unable to front the show this week.
Vernon Kay has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss his This Morning debut on Tuesday, with Eamonn Holmes stepping in.