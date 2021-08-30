More than half a million households are without power as people hunker down during the stormFull Article
Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana with winds of 150mph
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Wind, storm surge from Hurricane Ida lash Louisiana
Upworthy
Ida’s landfall came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.
-
Cajun Navy Ready to Start Rescue Work in Louisiana As Soon As Hurricane Ida Winds Slow Down
Mediaite
-
Hurricane Ida rips off part of roof at Lady of the Sea hospital after Louisiana landfall
USATODAY.com
-
Biden Responds to Hurricane Ida Making Landfall: ‘We’re Praying for the Best’ But ‘Prepared for the Worst’
Mediaite
-
Resident hopeful 'Brad Pitt' house will outlast Ida
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
'Decimated by Ida': Acosta reacts to video of storm damage
Bleacher Report AOL
Strong winds from Hurricane Ida ripped the roof off of a Louisiana clinic. Hurricane Ida’s forward speed has slowed down, which..
Reporter struggles to hold wind gauge to storm
Bleacher Report AOL
Louisiana hit with 150 mph winds
Sky News UK Studios