‘Number of arrests’ expected after anti-Irish chanting
A senior Police Scotland officer has said he expects a “number of arrests” to be made following “unacceptable” anti-Irish Catholic singing in Glasgow.Full Article
It comes after dozens of football fans were filmed singing 'the famine is over, why don't you go home'.