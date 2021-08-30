The Vote with Mark Walker – Nick Hines – Stand Up To Racism – Kill The Bill Protests
Published
Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to Nick Hines from the Stand Up To Racism organisation about the Kill The Bill protests in Brighton about the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill currently going through the the House of Commons. There is also a discussion on refugees and the current...read
The post The Vote with Mark Walker – Nick Hines – Stand Up To Racism – Kill The Bill Protests appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.