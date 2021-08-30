More than 300 arrests made during first week of Extinction Rebellion protests
More than 300 arrests have been made during the first week of Extinction Rebellion’s fifth wave of mass protests in London.Full Article
Supporters of the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion gather on Trafalgar Square outside of the National Gallery in..