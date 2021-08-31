All of us currently contribute to the upkeep of roads through council tax but some money is taken through vehicle excise duty.Full Article
Calls for cyclists to contribute more in 'road tax' after Highway Code changes
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Calls for cyclists to pay 'road tax' ahead of Highway Code changes
The updated rulebook would give higher priority to cyclists and pedestrians over motorists, if approved by parliament
Derby Telegraph
The Highway Code: here's what's about to change
Proposals have been made to change who is given priority. We explain them and clear up some old confusion
If you last..
Autocar