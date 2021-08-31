Jordan Henderson signs new long term deal with Liverpool
Published
Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.Full Article
Published
Jordan Henderson has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.Full Article
Jordan Henderson has become the latest Liverpool player to sign a new long-term contract this summer, it has been announced. The..
Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract on Merseyside, that will keep the Liverpool captain at Anfield until 2025 as Jurgen..