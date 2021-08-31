Scotland: How Steve Clarke's side can evolve for World Cup tilt
BBC Sport Scotland pundits Michael Stewart and Leanne Crichton gauge where Scotland can improve tactically in their World Cup qualification campaign.Full Article
Lyndon Dykes fired Scotland a huge step closer to a playoff place for Qatar 2022 and we look at the potential path to the World..
The striker netted the only goal for the second game running to keep Steve Clarke's men on course for a play off spot.