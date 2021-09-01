Parklife co-founder Sacha Lord said the move has the potential to be harmful by encouraging a surge in 'less safe' indoor parties.Full Article
Vaccine passports for nightclubs 'could lead to spike in house parties'
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Club owner says the introduction of Covid passports could send party-goers underground
Leeds nightclub owner Terry George has expressed concern that new government rules will force clubbing underground and lead to..
PA - Press Association STUDIO