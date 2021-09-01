Is Piers Morgan coming back to GMB? Presenter asks ITV to return after Ofcom clears him over Meghan comments
Published
The 56-year-old quit the show in March following his remarks about the Duchess of SussexFull Article
Published
The 56-year-old quit the show in March following his remarks about the Duchess of SussexFull Article
After Piers was cleared following over 50,000 complaints, Susanna retweeted the ruling to her 829k Twitter followers
Good morning Britain was not in breach of broadcasting code when Piers Morgan made comments about Meghan Markle