WHO is monitoring a new coronavirus strain that appears to be more resistant to vaccines - here’s everything you need to know about the Mu variant.Full Article
What is the Mu variant? The new coronavirus strain being monitored by WHO
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
World Health Organisation to monitor new coronavirus variant
Wales Online
The new strain has been named Mu.
Advertisement
More coverage
Health Officials Doubling Down On Push To Vaccinate Against Delta Variant
CBS 13 Sacramento
A new study shows that the Delta variant of COVID-19 doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the original virus. Now,..
Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: What would Level 4.5 look like?
New Zealand Herald