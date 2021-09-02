Prince Harry makes Covid vaccine plea at GQ Awards
Published
In his speech he urged Boris Johnson’s government and other governments around the world to do all they can to vaccinate poorer countries.Full Article
He presented a gong to Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
BBC Local News: Northamptonshire -- The Duke of Sussex urges governments to tackle the "huge disparity" in access to the Covid jab.