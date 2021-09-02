Flooding sweeps cars into sea in north-east Spain
Published
The north-eastern Spanish town of Alcanar is surveying the damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that fell on large areas of the country.Full Article
Published
The north-eastern Spanish town of Alcanar is surveying the damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that fell on large areas of the country.Full Article
Which new car offers the most driver appeal on a real-world budget? Our road test team heads to Scotland to find out
How..