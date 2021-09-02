Residents across the UK have reported the problem to Sky, with some going without online access since last night.Full Article
Sky Broadband down as thousands of customers left without internet
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
MoneySavingExpert issues advice for anyone hit by Sky Broadband outage in Kent
Thousands of people across the country were left without internet access on Wednesday afternoon (September 1) due to problems with..
Kent and Sussex Courier
Sky broadband down Brighton: Thousands without internet amid outage
THOUSANDS of Sky customers across the South East are without internet as the provider experiences a network outage.
The Argus