The UK has recorded 178 more COVID-related deaths and 38,154 new cases in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
UK records 178 more COVID deaths and 38,154 new cases in latest 24-hour period
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji's death toll hits 500 as 96% of population have now had 1 jab
New Zealand Herald
Eight more people have died from Covid-19 in Fiji, taking the death toll past 500.The Government also confirmed 290 new cases for..
UK reports 33,196 new daily COVID cases and another 61 deaths
Sky News
The UK has recorded another 33,196 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government figures show.
