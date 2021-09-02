Patrick Reed returns with two-over 72 after ‘dark place’ with double pneumonia
Published
Patrick Reed has revealed he was in a “dark place” after being hospitalised with double pneumonia and warned it could prove fatal.Full Article
Published
Patrick Reed has revealed he was in a “dark place” after being hospitalised with double pneumonia and warned it could prove fatal.Full Article
Patrick Reed admits he was in a "dark place" and "battling for his life" after being warned his recent bout of double pneumonia..