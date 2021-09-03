Raab heads for Pakistan in bid to help those wanting to flee Taliban
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Raab heads to Pakistan in bid to help those wanting to flee Taliban
Two-day visit scheduled to have 'interaction at the leadership level'
Hull Daily Mail
Foreign Secretary heads to Pakistan in bid to help those wanting to flee Taliban
Dominic Raab’s diplomatic mission switches to Pakistan as he continues the push to secure safe passage for Britons and Afghans..
Belfast Telegraph