Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse of England players in Hungary
Published
Boris Johnson has condemned racist abuse aimed at England players during the team’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson has condemned racist abuse aimed at England players during the team’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary.Full Article
England managed to win a World Cup qualifying match despite racist chants made against players at the game in Hungary.
The manager for Hungary has said 'I'm sorry' after parts of the crowd in Budapest shouted racist abuse at England players.