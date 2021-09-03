Worries about rising COVID cases in Perthshire and the uncertainty of how things will be on January 1, 2022 has led to the scrapping of the Pitlochry New Year's Day Street PartyFull Article
COVID case rise puts off New Year's Day party planning in Pitlochry
