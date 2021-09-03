Outlander's Caitriona Balfe teases new Belfast movie trailer with star studded line-up including Jamie Dornan
Published
The actress, who recently gave birth to her first child, will star alongside 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.Full Article
Published
The actress, who recently gave birth to her first child, will star alongside 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.Full Article
BELFAST Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST is a poignant..
The trailer for the upcoming movie Belfast has been revealed! Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, and Ciaran Hinds star in..