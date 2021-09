ASH + INDOOR PETS – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 2.9.21 Let me take you back to October 28th, 2009, and ASH are due to play The Crypt, a very small music venue in Hastings that had somehow managed to attract the likes of Stiff Little Fingers, Muse, Kasabian, Coldplay, The Kooks, and Snow Patrol. I had...