England v India: Rohit Sharma makes first overseas hundred at The Oval
Rohit Sharma's imperious century gives India the edge over England after three days of a fascinating fourth Test at The Oval.
Rohit Sharma scored his first Test century outside India before England's Ollie Robinson took two wickets in the first over with..
