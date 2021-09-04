Covid in Scotland: Where are the latest cases?
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- A daily update on the number and location of coronavirus cases in Scotland.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- A daily update on the number and location of coronavirus cases in Scotland.Full Article
Latest figures published today by the Scottish Government and Public Health Scotland shows there are 653 Covid patients in Scottish..
But officers have said there is no particular evidence to suggest the return of schools is driving the rise.
All the latest news from across Scotland and the rest of the United Kingdom.