Afghanistan: Everybody got it wrong on Taliban takeover - General Sir Nick Carter
Published
General Sir Nick Carter tells the BBC there were multiple failures in intelligence, not just from the military.Full Article
Published
General Sir Nick Carter tells the BBC there were multiple failures in intelligence, not just from the military.Full Article
General Sir Nick Carter believes the Taliban has changed as an organisation in recent years.
"We've done an extraordinary job to evacuate as many as we can, but I'm afraid it's absolutely heart-breaking that we can't get..