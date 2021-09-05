Covid will come back to haunt the west unless Africa is vaccinated, says Brown
Coronavirus will come back to haunt the west unless vaccination rates in Africa are improved, former prime minister Gordon Brown has said.Full Article
Former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown says 70% of the West is fully vaccinated but only 2% of Africa is.