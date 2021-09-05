Withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘unnecessarily messy’ – former MI6 chief
Published
A former MI6 chief has described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “unnecessarily messy” and “unnecessarily self-harming”.Full Article
Published
A former MI6 chief has described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as “unnecessarily messy” and “unnecessarily self-harming”.Full Article
The UK's former spy chief has warned the terror threat is "greater today" than it was prior to the West's withdrawal from..
Former U.S. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush on Monday wrote in a letter they were saddened by events in..