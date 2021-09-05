Met Office say sweltering weather coming and parts of the UK could see an official heatwave in the coming daysFull Article
Met Office UK weather: Heatwave within days as temperatures to hit just under 30C
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Madrid heatwave reaches over 40º
euronews (in English)
The Spanish national weather service warned temperatures could hit 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas the..
Official heatwave to hit UK within days say Met Office
Hull Daily Mail
Advertisement
More coverage
Extreme heat roasts Christmas trees in Oregon
Reuters - Politics
The destruction wrought by the extreme heat and wildfires raging across Oregon includes all kinds of farms - including one that..
Met Office predicts hottest day of the year
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Brutal Triple-Digit Heatwave Starting In California
CBS 13 Sacramento
A local retirement community keeps its residents busy during extreme heat
Idaho On Your Side