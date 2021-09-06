The Prime Minister's planned 1.25 per cent rise in National Insurance contributions will see low earners across the UK paying for the care of the elderly in England with no clarity on how the tax would be redistributed to devolved governments.Full Article
Boris Johnson's tax rise could see low income Scots pay for social care in England
