Palace 'shocked' by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's offer to Queen
Published
Courtiers are "shocked by the sheer nerve" of the request to see Her Majesty, according to reports.Full Article
Published
Courtiers are "shocked by the sheer nerve" of the request to see Her Majesty, according to reports.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan are enjoying life in California, but according to sources close to them, they are still not moving forward..
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested a meeting with the Queen in the UK in the coming weeks.If she agrees to meet with..