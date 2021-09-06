BBC Weather and Met Office say Bristol temperatures are set to soar amid heatwave
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
UK heatwave: Met Office issues two thunderstorm weather warnings
Bristol Post
Forecasters warn of heavy rain across Wednesday and Thursday affecting areas of Gloucestershire, Bristol and Somerset
Kent weather: Met Office confirms 3 day heatwave as temperatures soar
Sevenoaks Chronicle
Advertisement
More coverage
Met Office predicts hottest day of the year
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The UK is expected to record the hottest day of the year on Saturday July 17 – and forecasters believe it will be even warmer on..