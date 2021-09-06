Boris Johnson remains committed to "sustainable reform" of the social care system despite a growing Conservative backlash over reported plans, Downing Street has said.Full Article
Boris Johnson 'remains committed' to social care reform despite Tory backlash, No 10 says
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Social care: PM to unveil overhaul of sector in England
BBC News
Boris Johnson will set out plans on Tuesday, amid a Tory backlash to tax rises to cover costs.
-
Johnson sticks to his guns on social care reform plan
Belfast Telegraph
-
Johnson faces Tory backlash over ‘stupid’ plan to increase National Insurance
Belfast Telegraph