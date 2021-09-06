Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has officially come to an end and several of this year's athletes started their sporting careers in Cambridgeshire.Full Article
Tokyo Paralympics 2020: A look at how Cambs Paralympic athletes fared in the games
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Paralympics: Indian athletes stun on Monday with medal haul! | Oneindia News
Oneindia
India started its Monday with a medal haul at the Tokyo paralympic games 2020! Yogesh Kathuniya won silver in men's discus throw...
-
Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics: How the Welsh athletes did at Tokyo 2020
BBC News
-
Australia's Tokyo Paralympic medallists to be paid the same bonuses as Olympians
SBS
-
1st Tokyo Paralympic Games athlete hospitalized due to COVID
Japan Today
-
How Paralympics prime time coverage can help ‘normalize’ persons with disabilities
CNA
Advertisement
More coverage
Paralympics Begin in Tokyo
RTV6 The Indy Channel
WRTV's Stephanie Wade reports. The Paralympic flame is burning brightly in Tokyo. The games began on Tuesday in the same stadium..
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic museum highlights the Paralympics
KOAA - Southern Colorado
Paralympic Games kick off with vibrant Opening Ceremony
Bleacher Report AOL