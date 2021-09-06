Blacks Head pub in Tean collapses sending rubble into the street
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- The crumbling begins after the school run, with one onlooker saying "it could have been so much worse".Full Article
Part of The Blacks Head is now just a pile of rubble as High Street, in Tean, is closed in both directions